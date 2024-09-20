Today is the last date to apply for online registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. The deadline was earlier scheduled to end on September 13, but the date was later extended to September 20, 2024. Candidates who are yet to apply for the registration can do it through the official website, iimcat.ac.in.
The computer-based test, administered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), will take place on November 24, 2024, in three sessions in test centres spread across 170 test cities. The admit card for the CAT 2024 will be available on November 5, 2024.
CAT 2024 Eligibility Criteria
Here are the eligibility criteria for the CAT 2024:
- Students must have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognised university.
- Students in the final year of graduation can also apply.
- To enrol for the CAT, students need to secure at least 50 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA.
- Students under SC/ST/PWD categories need a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent CGPA.
CAT 2024 Important Dates
Here are the important dates for the CAT 2024:
Registration Opens: August 01, 2024 (10:00 am)
Registration Closes: September 20, 2024 (5:00 pm)
Admit Card Download: November 05 – November 24, 2024
Test Date: November 24, 2024
Result Declaration: Second week of January 2025 (Tentative)
How to apply for CAT 2024?
Here are the simple steps to apply for CAT 2024:
- Firstly, visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in
- On the homepage, check for the CAT 2024 link.
- Register yourself and create your login credentials.
- Fill out the CAT 2024 application form.
- Then make the payment and click on the submit button.
- Download the page and take a printout for future reference.
The registration fee for SC, ST, and PwD category candidates is Rs 1,250, while for other categories the fee is Rs ₹2500. The SC, ST and PwD candidates need to upload their SC/ST/PwD certificates.