Pariksha Pe Charcha: UGC urges colleges to make arrangements for telecast

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested higher education institutions to post information about 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', which will take place on January 29 at 11 am. The university body has asked the institutions to make necessary arrangements for watching the telecast or webcast of the programme. The seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will take place this year in Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The event is organised every year for school students of classes 6 to 12 for their overall development and to help them overcome exam stress.

At the event, the Prime Minister advices on how to pass board examinations and entrance exams in a stress-free manner. He encourages students, parents, and teachers to view exams from the right perspective rather than making them seem difficult.

Over 22.6 million students registered for the event, in addition to 1,493,000 teachers and over 596,000 parents.

The interaction will be broadcast live on Doordarshan through DD National, DD News, and DD India, etc. Besides this, all major private channels also telecast the programme live.

The telecast will also be available through live airing on radio channels such as All India Radio Medium Wave, AJI India Radio FM Channel, live web streaming on websites of PMO, Ministry of Education (MoE), Doordarshan, MyGoV.in and YouTube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayamprabha channels of MoE.