NTA releases admit card for JEE Mains 2024 B Tech/BE Paper 1: Details here

Candidates appearing for JEE Mains B Tech and BE Paper 1 on January 27 can now download their admit cards from the official NTA JEE website

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 B Tech and B E Paper 1 scheduled for January 27. Aspirants participating in the examination can access their admit cards through the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, NTA had released admit cards for the B Arch and B Planning programmes, which were conducted on Wednesday.

The BTech and BE Paper 1 exams are set to take place on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 at various exam centres nationwide. The examination will be held in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm on all designated days.

To download the admit card for Paper 1, candidates need their application number and date of birth. Applicants should stay updated with the official website for the latest information on the admit card, direct links, and other essential details.

Steps to download JEE Main Paper 1 admit card
1. Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in.
2. Open the BTech or Paper 1 admit card download link for the January 27 examination.
3. Enter your application number and date of birth.
4. Select the course and enter the displayed pin.
5. Submit the details and download the admit card.
 
Upon receiving their admit card, candidates should check these details:


- Reporting time at the exam centre.
- Gate closing time at the exam centre.
- Date of Paper 1 examination.
- Shift and timings of the exam.
- Address of the exam centre.

JEE Main exam day checklist
On the exam day, candidates must bring their hall tickets, along with a passport-size photograph (matching the one uploaded with the application form), and a valid ID proof such as PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, driving license, voter ID, passport, etc.

Apart from Hindi and English, JEE Main 2024 will be conducted in various languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
 

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

