UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims Result 2024 is out, here's how to check

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Combined State Agriculture Service (Prelims) Exam 2024 results today, September 19, 2024. Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the result through the official website, i.e., uppsc.up.nic.in.

All the candidates who are seeking to appear in the agricultural sector of Uttar Pradesh need to qualify for the prelims examination to progress to the next stage, i.e., the main examination. A total of 30,923 candidates filled out the online form for the examination for 268 posts. Out of these applications, 23,866 candidates appeared for the test.

The UPPSC has shortlisted around 2,029 candidates based on their prelims performances.

How to check UPPSC Agriculture Prelims Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check UPPSC Agriculture Prelims Result 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the 'home page' check for the 'Results' section and click on it.

Then check for the "Combined State Agriculture Service Result 2024" link and click on it.

A pdf will open on your screen that you can check and download.

On the pdf, look for your roll number in the pdf.

You can check it online and download it for future reference.

Mains Examination

Candidates who have cleared the prelims have to start working on the main examination. The UPPSC website will soon release more details about the examination and the syllabus in the future.

UPPSC Agriculture Services Cut Off 2024

The cut-off marks to clear the UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims 2024 shortlisted for the Mains are released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The result will be available on the last page of the result gazette. Downloading the merit list, aspirants can check the cut off marks for UR, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and others. The cut-off marks to pass the UPPSC Agriculture Services Prelims 2024 are expected to be around 220 to 230 for general category candidates out of 300.