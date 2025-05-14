UPSC CSE prelims 2025 admit cards out at upsc.gov.in, check exam dates here

UPSC CSE prelims 2025 hall ticket: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary exam admit card 2025 on May 13, 2024.

Candidates who have registered for the UPSC CSE 2025 prelims can download their hall tickets through the official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. All the aspirants should note that the commission will not send the admit cards by post.

UPSC will conduct the exam on May 25, 2025, with the aim of filling a total of 979 posts. Candidates who will surpass the cut-off marks in CSE prelims will be eligible to register for the UPSC main examination, which is scheduled to take place from August 22 for five days.

If aspirants find any discrepancies in the UPSC CSE 2025 prelims hall ticket, they must inform the UPSC immediately via email on uscsp-upsc@nic.in.

How to download the UPSC CSE admit card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the UPSC CSE Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the UPSC Prelims admit card link.

Enter your login details, such as roll number or registration ID and Date of Birth.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and print the UPSC CSE Admit Card 2025 for future reference.

What are the details mentioned on the UPSC admit card 2025?

Here is the list of details mentioned in the UPSC admit card:

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

UPSC Exam date and time

Roll number of the candidate

Registration number

Exam authority name

Candidate’s photograph

Signature of the candidate

What happens after UPSC civil services prelims exams?

Aspirants who clear the UPSC civil services prelims exams will have to appear for the Mains exam, and then the interview round, after which the final results will be declared in 2026.

In case the photograph of aspirants on the admit card is not clear or without the date or name, then the students will have to bring a photo identity card along with two passport-size photographs with their names and the date of the photographs, one for each session for appearing in the UPSC CSE prelims examination with an undertaking.

All the candidates are advised to reach the examination hall 30 minutes before the start of the examination, i.e., 9 am for the forenoon session and 2 pm for the afternoon session.

UPSC CSE prelims exam 2025: Notification

UPSC released the notification that reads, “The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout. e-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2025. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination. “Important Instructions to the candidates” appended with the e-Admit Card must be read carefully by the Candidates.”