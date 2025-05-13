RRB NTPC exam date 2025 out; check full schedule, admit card updates & more

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the examination schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) under the 2025 recruitment drive, which aims to fill a total of 8,113 vacancies for graduate-level positions such as Station Master, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Senior Clerk. RRB NTPC exam dates 2025: The(RRB) has released the examination schedule for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) under the 2025 recruitment drive, which aims to fill a total of 8,113 vacancies for graduate-level positions such as Station Master, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Senior Clerk.

As per the latest notification, the board will conduct the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for graduate-level posts from 05 to 23 June 2025, and the admit cards will be released on 01 June 2025.

To fill 8,113 vacancies, over 1.21 crore candidates have applied, and the exam will take place in multiple shifts in different centres across the country.

Admit card and city intimation slip

Candidates who have applied for the post can expect their city intimation slips to be available from April 25, 2025, with details of their allotted exam centre. The board will release the RRB NTPC admit card 2025 four days before the exam (01 June) on the respective regional RRB websites.

To check and download their admit card, candidates need to log in using their User ID, Password and Captcha Code. The hall ticket contains some important details like exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address.

RRB NTPC exam date 2025: Shift timings

Shifts

Reporting Time

Exam Timings

Shift 2 11:15 12:45 pm to 2:15 pm

Shift 2 15:00 4:30 pm to 6 pm

Exam pattern and selection process

The RRB NTPC selection process consists of two stages:

CBT 1: 100 questions from General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning

100 questions from General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning CBT 2: Qualifying candidates will proceed to the next stage

Students who successfully clear the examination will have to undergo skill tests, document verification, and medical examinations before final selection.

Candidates are advised to visit the official RRB website (rrbcdg.gov.in) for latest updates.