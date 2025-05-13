CBSE Class 10th result 2025 out: Results declared on official websites

The CBSE Class 10th results 2025 has declared at 1pm today on the official websites. The official websites at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in, will host the CBSE Class 10 results. The results for Class 12 have already been announced this morning, on May 13. The pen-and-paper CBSE Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 18, 2025. Exams in 84 subjects were taken by 24.12 lakh CBSE Class 10 students this year. Additionally, the Umang smartphone app, DigiLocker, and the IVRS system will allow students to view their board exam results.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: What are the official websites?

– cbse.gov.in

– results.digilocker.gov.in

– cbseresults.nic.in

– umang.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10th results 2025: Steps to check online

• Go to the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

• On the homepage, press for the Class 10th and 12th results link.

• Fill in your login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

• The CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 will be showcased on the screen.

• Candidates can download and print the marksheet for later reference.

CBSE Class 10th results 2025: Check via DigiLocker?

• Go to the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

• Choose your class; class 10th or 12th.

• Fill in your login details, i.e., school code, roll number and 6-digit security PIN

• View your documents, you will be able to find your CBSE Board Result 2025

2025 CBSE Class 10th results: Check via UMANG app

• Download the UMANG app

• Visit the Services section and then press on CBSE.

• Fill in login credentials, i.e., OTP or MPIN.

• Fill in the required credentials, like the registration number.

• The result will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE Class 10th results 2025: Check marksheet via SMS?

• Open your messaging application.

• Type “cbse10 (roll no)” or “cbse12 (roll no) (school no) (centre no)”

• Send the message to 7738299899.

• Thereafter, your results will be showcased on your same mobile number.

CBSE Class 10th results 2025: What’s next?

Students who fail in any subject will take further supplementary tests administered by the board following the results announcement. Applicants can also request mark verification or result improvement if they are unhappy with their performance. The relevant online fee for each subject must be paid by those who want to apply for mark verification.

The purpose of the board exams is to evaluate the knowledge that students have acquired throughout the academic year. A student is said to have passed if they received 33% marks. A decision may be made to award a grace mark or marks if a student fails to receive 33% marks and falls behind by about one mark.