CBSE Class 10th result 2025 out: Results declared on official websites

The CBSE Class 10th results 2025 has declared at 1pm today on the official websites. The official websites at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in, will host the CBSE Class 10 results. The results for Class 12 have already been announced this morning, on May 13.
The pen-and-paper CBSE Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 18, 2025. Exams in 84 subjects were taken by 24.12 lakh CBSE Class 10 students this year. Additionally, the Umang smartphone app, DigiLocker, and the IVRS system will allow students to view their board exam results.
CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: What are the official websites?
Students who fail in any subject will take further supplementary tests administered by the board following the results announcement. Applicants can also request mark verification or result improvement if they are unhappy with their performance. The relevant online fee for each subject must be paid by those who want to apply for mark verification.
The purpose of the board exams is to evaluate the knowledge that students have acquired throughout the academic year. A student is said to have passed if they received 33% marks. A decision may be made to award a grace mark or marks if a student fails to receive 33% marks and falls behind by about one mark.