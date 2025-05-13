HBSE class 12th result 2025 out: 85.66% pass, view topper list and more

The results for Class 12 were released on May 13 by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani. The results of the annual HBSE Class 12 exams are now available for download and review on the official website at bseh.org.in.

The Chairman declared that private candidates passed the Senior Secondary (Academic) exam with a 63.21% pass percentage, whereas regular students passed with an 85.66% pass percentage. Students must fill in their date of birth and roll number as shown on their admit card in order to view their marksheet.

Haryana Board Results 2025: Steps to download HBSE Class 10, 12 results

• Go to the official website at bseh.org.

• On the home page, press on the results tab.

• Press on the link to download Class 10 and 12 result link.

• Fill in the credentials to log in and submit.

• View your Class 10 or 12 marks showcased on the screen.

HBSE Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2025: What details are needed to check results?

Students will be able to view their results and download the marksheet using the roll number mentioned on the admit card and date of birth after the results are declared.

Haryana Board Results 2025: Highlights

• In terms of Class 12 results, Charkhi Dadri district performed better than any other district in Haryana. Palwal district, on the other hand, had the lowest pass percentage.

• There were 96,267 male and 87,227 female students for the Board exam. With a pass percentage of 89.41% as opposed to 81.86% for boys, the girls performed better than the boys.

ALSO READ | CBSE board Class 12th results 2025 out: Check region-wise pass percentage • With a 94.35% pass percentage this year, the commerce stream outperformed the science and arts streams with 92.20% and 85.31%, respectively.

Haryana Board 12th Result 2025: Details mentioned

• Student name

• Roll number

• Registration number

• District

• Stream of the student

• Cumulative grade point average (CGPA)

• Subjects in which students have appeared/opted for the exams

• Total marks obtained

• Category of student

• Grade

• Marks secured in practical subjects

• Marks obtained in theory papers

• Result status.

HBSE Class 12th result 2025: District-wise analysis

According to a district-wise analysis of the HBSE Class 12 results, Jind district had the highest overall pass percentage, while Nuh district had the lowest. Students in rural areas had somewhat higher pass rates (85.94% and 85.03%, respectively) than their performance in urban areas.

HBSE class 12th result 2025: Gender wise pass percentage

• Female students passed- 97561

• Male students passed- 96267.

HBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Stream wise pass percentage

• Science: 83.05%

• Arts: 85.31%

• Commerce: 92.20%.

HBSE 12th Result 2025: Number of candidates passed

• Total- 193828 students

• Number of students passed- 166031

• Number of students failed- 7900.

Haryana Board Results 2025: What’s next?

Students' marksheet in various subjects are listed on the HBSE class 12 marksheet. Students need to be aware that the scorecard is only provisional. As a result, students must pick up their original marksheets from their schools. The student's name, date of birth, roll number, and scores earned in each subject will all be listed on the online scoreboard.