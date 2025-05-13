CBSE 10 results 2025 out: Check pass percentage, region-wise list and more

CBSE Class 10 results 2025: Region-wise pass percentage
CBSE 10th results 2025: Region-wise results full list
|
Name of Region
Pass Percentage
Trivandrum
99.79
Vijaywada
99.79
Bengaluru
98.9
Chennai
98.71
Pune
96.54
Ajmer
95.44
Delhi West
95.24
Delhi East
95.07
Chandigarh
93.71
Panchkula
92.77
Bhopal
92.71
Bhubaneswar
92.64
Patna
91.9
Dehradun
91.6
Prayagraj
91.01
Noida
89.41
Guwahati
84.14
CBSE Class 10th results 2025: Institution-wise Comparative Performance 2025
|
Institutions
|
Pass percentage
|
JNV
|
99.49
|
KV
|
99.45
|
INDEPENDENT
|
94.17
|
STSS
|
91.53
|
GOVT
|
89.26
|
GOVT AIDED
|
83.94