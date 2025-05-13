CBSE 10 results 2025 out: Check pass percentage, region-wise list and more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE Class 10th results 2025 today, May 13, 2025.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 93.66 per cent, which is slightly higher than last year. Similar to Class 12th results, the girls outshined boys in CBSE Class 10th results 2025 by 2.37 per cent.

The transgender students also recorded a 95 per cent pass percentage, which is 3.7 per cent higher than last year.

CBSE Class 10 results 2025: Region-wise pass percentage

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10th result 2025 out: Results declared on official websites This year, Vijayawada recorded the highest region-wise pass percentage at 99.60 per cent, followed closely by Trivandrum (99.39 per cent), Chennai (97.39 cent), and Bengaluru (95.95 per cent). Delhi West clocked 95.37 per cent while Delhi East recorded a 95.06 per cent pass rate.

CBSE 10th results 2025: Region-wise results full list

