UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025: Registration ends today, know how to apply

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025 Last Date: The last day to register for the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) 2025 recruitment of EPFO Enforcement Officers and Assistant PF Commissioners is today, August 18. The qualified applicants can apply for these positions at the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

To apply for the positions, candidates must hold a graduate degree in any field from an accredited institution or university. The commission intends to fill 230 vacancies in the organisation through this recruitment campaign.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the UPSC's official website at UPSC.gov.in.

2. Press on the “Apply Online” option showcased on the front page.

3. Go to the page for registration. Fill out the required information and finish the procedure. 4. Visit your account and log in now. 5. Finish the application and pay the required application cost. 6. Submit your application and attach supporting documentation. 7. Save a physical copy of the document for later reference after downloading it. UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Marking scheme • The recruitment test will use negative marking. • One-third of the points allotted to that question will be subtracted for each incorrect response. There is no penalty for leaving a question unanswered.