NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Everything you need to know about process

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the Round 1 NEET UG Counselling 2025 final results on its website. As per the schedule, candidates who have been assigned seats can now report to the appropriate medical or Dentistry College.

In Round 2, those who were not able to upgrade their seats or who missed out on Round 1 would soon have another chance. The dates for Round 2 registration and choice filling will be announced soon by the MCC.

MCC NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule

• NEET counselling 2025 registration date and fee payment- July 21 to August 3, 2025

• NEET choice filling- July 22 to August 11, 2025 • Choice locking- August 6 to 11, 2025 • Processing of seat allotment- August 10 to 11, 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result- August 12, 2025. Round 1 seat allotment result- August 12, 2025. How to register for NEET UG counselling 2025? Step 1: Apply and make the payment of the fees, which include a security deposit. Step 2: Choose a filling and lock it. Step 3: The NEET UG seat allotment. Step 4: Report to the allotted Medical/Dental College Step 5: The Vacant seats list will be released.

What are the documents needed for NEET Counselling 2025? • NEET Admit Card • NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter • ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport) • Eight passport-size photographs • Provisional Allotment Letter • Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth) • Class 12 certificate and mark sheet • Caste Certificate (if applicable) • PwD Certificate (if applicable). NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Marking scheme For 100% of the seats at AMU, BHU, JMI, and ESIC, as well as 15% of the All India quota seats in India's top government universities, the authority holds the NEET counselling in 2025.