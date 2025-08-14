Home / Education / News / NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Everything you need to know about process

The NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling and seat allotment results round 1 have been announced. Candidates can view updates on registration, choice filling, seat allotment and other details

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the Round 1 NEET UG Counselling 2025 final results on its website. As per the schedule, candidates who have been assigned seats can now report to the appropriate medical or Dentistry College. 
 
In Round 2, those who were not able to upgrade their seats or who missed out on Round 1 would soon have another chance. The dates for Round 2 registration and choice filling will be announced soon by the MCC.

MCC NEET Counselling 2025 Schedule 

NEET counselling 2025 registration date and fee payment- July 21 to August 3, 2025
NEET choice filling- July 22 to August 11, 2025
Choice locking- August 6 to 11, 2025
Processing of seat allotment- August 10 to 11, 2025
Round 1 seat allotment result- August 12, 2025. 

How to register for NEET UG counselling 2025?

Step 1: Apply and make the payment of the fees, which include a security deposit.
Step 2: Choose a filling and lock it.
Step 3: The NEET UG seat allotment.
Step 4: Report to the allotted Medical/Dental College
Step 5: The Vacant seats list will be released. 

What are the documents needed for NEET Counselling 2025?

NEET Admit Card
NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter
ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
Eight passport-size photographs
Provisional Allotment Letter
Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)
Class 12 certificate and mark sheet
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
PwD Certificate (if applicable).

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Marking scheme

For 100% of the seats at AMU, BHU, JMI, and ESIC, as well as 15% of the All India quota seats in India's top government universities, the authority holds the NEET counselling in 2025. 
 
For 85% of seats in government colleges and 100% of seats in India's best private medical schools, state-by-state NEET counselling is conducted separately in 2025.
 

Topics :NEET UGNEET rowNEET-UG

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

