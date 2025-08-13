Home / Education / News / Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen recruitment starts today, know steps to apply

Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen recruitment starts today, know steps to apply

Applications are being invited for 1,266 skilled civil tradesman posts by the Indian Navy. Today, Aug 13, 2025, registration is open at indiannavy.gov.in. Know eligibility, how to apply and more

Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen recruitment 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Aug 13 2025
Indian Navy Skilled Tradesman recruitment: Applications are now being accepted for 1,266 skilled civil tradesman positions in various trades by the Indian Navy. Through the official website, indiannavy.gov.in, the online registration procedure will commence today, August 13, 2025, and run until September 2, 2025.
 
Auxiliary, Civil Works, Electrical, Electronics & Gyro, Mechanical Systems, Mechatronics, Metal, Millwright, Foundry, Heat Engines, Instrument, Mechanical, Refrigeration & AC, Ship Building, and Weapon Electronics are among the trades covered by the recruitment campaign, which spans Indian Navy yards and units. 

How to apply for the Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen recruitment 2025?

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Indian Navy at indiannavy.gov.in
Step 2. Visit the recruitment section and press on the Civilian Tradesman Skilled 2025 application link
Step 3. Apply using valid contact details
Step 4. Enter the personal, educational, and trade preference details
Step 5. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and documents
Step 6. Make the payment of the application fee online, if applicable
Step 7. Check, submit, and download the confirmation page for later reference. 

Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

    • English proficiency and matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent from a recognised board.
    • Two years of regular duty in the technical branch of the Army, Navy, or Air Force, OR completion of Apprenticeship Training in the relevant trade OR Mechanic/equivalent.
    • For extremely qualified applicants, the appointing authority may lower the requirements.
    • The age range is 18 to 25.

Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

The General Central Service Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted, Industrial) category will employ the chosen applicants, and their pay range will be Level-2 (Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200) according to the pay matrix.
 

Aug 13 2025

