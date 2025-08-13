Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen recruitment starts today, know steps to apply

Indian Navy Skilled Tradesman recruitment: Applications are now being accepted for 1,266 skilled civil tradesman positions in various trades by the Indian Navy. Through the official website, indiannavy.gov.in, the online registration procedure will commence today, August 13, 2025, and run until September 2, 2025.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2025: How to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga, know steps Auxiliary, Civil Works, Electrical, Electronics & Gyro, Mechanical Systems, Mechatronics, Metal, Millwright, Foundry, Heat Engines, Instrument, Mechanical, Refrigeration & AC, Ship Building, and Weapon Electronics are among the trades covered by the recruitment campaign, which spans Indian Navy yards and units.

How to apply for the Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen recruitment 2025?

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Indian Navy at indiannavy.gov.in

Step 2. Visit the recruitment section and press on the Civilian Tradesman Skilled 2025 application link Step 3. Apply using valid contact details Step 4. Enter the personal, educational, and trade preference details Step 5. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and documents Step 6. Make the payment of the application fee online, if applicable ALSO READ: SSC CGL 2025: Exam postponed to September, retest for 55,000 candidates Step 7. Check, submit, and download the confirmation page for later reference. Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria • English proficiency and matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent from a recognised board.