JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026: Registration deadline till Aug 27, know more

JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 admissions 2026 registration deadline has been extended by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The latest announcement states that the deadline for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 applications has been extended to August 27.

Before this latest change, the enrollment deadline was July 29, which was subsequently moved to August 13. Parents can use the official websites, navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.rcil.gov.in, to apply for the admission of their children to JNVST class 6.

JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026 Date

JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026: Steps to register for admission?

• Go to the official website at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.

• On the homepage, press on "Click Here for Registration for Class 6", under the "Candidates Corner". • A new page will be showcased. • Enter the required details. • You will be successfully registered for the examination. The admit card and examination date will be published later by the NVS on its official portal. ALSO READ: SSC OTR Correction 2025 Window opens at ssc.gov.in; edit form by 31 August The admit card and examination date will be published later by the NVS on its official portal. JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Documents required • Recent passport-sized photograph • Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by a competent Government authority • Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC). In case of the OBC category, only the CENTRAL OBC certificate issued by the competent Govt authority is accepted

• Birth certificate • Signature of the parent as well as the candidate. JNVST Admissions 2026: Eligibility Students must have completed Classes 3, 4, and 5 in a government or government-aided school to be considered for admission. They have to be enrolled in Class 5 for the 2025–2026 academic year. Those who have repeated any of their class years and passed Class 5 before this academic year are not eligible to apply. The students must be born between 1 May 2014 and 31 July 2016, inclusive. Those who have already taken the test are not permitted to re-apply. Candidates from the district's rural areas will hold 75% of the seats in the JNV. Anyone who has attended an urban school for even a single day will not be allowed to enrol.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Exam details For Class 6 admission for the 2026–2027 academic year, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Selection Test will be administered in two stages: on December 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m., and again on April 11, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Each Vidyalaya can only admit 80 students in class 6. Students must be aware that they are only permitted to apply for JNVST once. The student's application will be rejected if it is found throughout the registration data verification process that the candidate has already applied.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 applications has been extended to August 27.