Home / Education / News / JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026: Registration deadline till Aug 27, know more

JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026: Registration deadline till Aug 27, know more

The NVS has extended the registration deadline for the JNVST exams. The application window is now open until August 27, 2025, at the official portal. Earlier, the last date to apply was July 29

JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026
JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026 Date
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 admissions 2026 registration deadline has been extended by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The latest announcement states that the deadline for JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 applications has been extended to August 27.
 
Before this latest change, the enrollment deadline was July 29, which was subsequently moved to August 13. Parents can use the official websites, navodaya.gov.in and cbseitms.rcil.gov.in, to apply for the admission of their children to JNVST class 6. 

JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026 Date

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2026 applications has been extended to August 27. 

JNVST Class 6 admissions 2026: Steps to register for admission?

Go to the official website at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.
On the homepage, press on "Click Here for Registration for Class 6", under the "Candidates Corner".
A new page will be showcased.
Enter the required details.
You will be successfully registered for the examination.
The admit card and examination date will be published later by the NVS on its official portal. 

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Documents required

Recent passport-sized photograph
Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by a competent Government authority
Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC). In case of the OBC category, only the CENTRAL OBC certificate issued by the competent Govt authority is accepted
Birth certificate
Signature of the parent as well as the candidate.

JNVST Admissions 2026: Eligibility 

Students must have completed Classes 3, 4, and 5 in a government or government-aided school to be considered for admission. They have to be enrolled in Class 5 for the 2025–2026 academic year. Those who have repeated any of their class years and passed Class 5 before this academic year are not eligible to apply.
 
The students must be born between 1 May 2014 and 31 July 2016, inclusive. Those who have already taken the test are not permitted to re-apply.
 
Candidates from the district's rural areas will hold 75% of the seats in the JNV. Anyone who has attended an urban school for even a single day will not be allowed to enrol.

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025: Exam details

For Class 6 admission for the 2026–2027 academic year, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) Selection Test will be administered in two stages: on December 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m., and again on April 11, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Each Vidyalaya can only admit 80 students in class 6.
 
Students must be aware that they are only permitted to apply for JNVST once. The student's application will be rejected if it is found throughout the registration data verification process that the candidate has already applied.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Everything you need to know about process

SSC OTR Correction 2025 Window opens at ssc.gov.in; edit form by 31 August

Indian Navy Skilled Tradesmen recruitment starts today, know steps to apply

Chehlum, Independence Day, Janmashtami bring long weekend for UP students

UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: Notification for 4,543 vacancies released

Topics :School AdmissionAdmissionsschool children

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story