SSC OTR Correction 2025 Window opens at ssc.gov.in; edit form by 31 August

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, August 14, opened the rectification window for its One-Time Registration (OTR) forms. Candidates planning to apply for upcoming SSC exams, including CPO and GD Constable, can now edit or update their details. The facility will remain open until August 31, 2025, after which no further modification requests will be accepted.

SSC OTR Correction 2025: Official statement

Candidates can change their Aadhaar biometric information by using the OTR edit feature. Since SSC registrations for 2025 are now Aadhaar-enabled, candidates would not be able to complete online applications without updating their information.

ALSO READ: SSC CGL 2025: Exam postponed to September, retest for 55,000 candidates SSC stated in the official notice, “All the candidates are hereby informed that the edit OTR facility will be available from 14.08.2025 to 31.08.2025. Candidates who wish to modify/ correct their details are advised to utilise the said facility within the applicable time duration. Details once submitted will be considered for future examinations, and the candidates will not be permitted to edit OTR details beyond the aforementioned window.”

SSC OTR Correction 2025: How to edit? Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Step 2: After this, applicants must login by using the OTR credentials. Step 3: Visit the 'Edit OTR' section. Step 4: Make the needed changes and then save. Step 5: View all the details carefully and then submit. Note- Applicants with questions can contact the SSC service desk by phone or email. The commission has stated that physical submissions would not be taken into consideration. SSC OTR Correction 2025: How to create profile? One-Time Registration is a method that permits candidates to register for SSC recruiting exams with the same login details, removing the requirement to register for each exam separately. Making an OTR profile involves the following steps:

Step 1: Enter a personal information: Candidate's name, identification, and contact information Step 2: Make a new password. Step 3: Enter extra information: Candidate's nationality, address, and education Step 4: Declaration: Candidate details and confirmation. SSC OTR Correction 2025: Helpdesk Candidates can reach the SSC Help Desk by phone at the official helpline number or by email at sschelpdesk@ssc.gov.in with any questions or concerns. The commission has made it clear that candidates must finish all revisions online within the allotted time because hardcopy submissions for corrections will not be allowed. By often visiting the official website, you can stay informed about the most recent SSC exam notifications.