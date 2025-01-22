Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UPSC is set to announce the official notification of the Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 today, January 22. Eligible candidates can view the notification on the official website at upsc.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 notification Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to make the official announcement on the Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 today. The UPSC's official website, at upsc.gov.in, will include the notification for eligible candidates who wish to apply for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025.
 
In contrast to the previous year, when UPSC announced that it was hiring for 1,056 CSE positions and 150 Indian Forest Service (IFS) positions, this time candidates will have to wait for the official announcement to know the precise number of posts. 
  

UPSC IAS 2025: Important dates 

 
The UPSC Civil Services preliminary exam is likely to be held on May 25, 2025, in accordance with the commission's previously published updated annual calendar for 2025. The deadline for applying to the civil services (preliminary) exams is February 11, 2025.
The descriptive main exam will take place over five days starting on August 22, 2025.
 
Due to the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, UPSC has proposed a revised schedule for the UPSC Civil Services Personality Test 2024. The personality test that was first planned for February 5, 2025, will now take place on February 8, 2025.
 

UPSC IAS 2025 Notification: How to download?

 

Only the official website will have the UPSC IAS notice 2025 PDF accessible today. To download the UPSC Civil Services test notification 2025, candidates can follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
 
Step 2: On the homepage, visit the What’s New section
 
Step 3: Now, press on UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Notification
 
Step 4: On the new page, a pdf file will be showcased on the screen
 
Step 5: View and download the UPSC IAS notification. 
  

UPSC CSE 2025:Application Fee

 
Women, SC, ST, and applicants with qualifying disabilities are excluded from paying the application fee, according to the CSE notice for 2024. A charge of Rs 100 must be paid by all other applicants. Cash, net banking, Visa, Master, Rupay card, credit/debit card, or UPI can be used to pay this fee online at any State Bank of India branch.
 
First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

