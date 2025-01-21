Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

VMOU Kota admit card announced for December 2024 TEE - check details

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota has released the admit card for the December 2024 Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
VMOU Kota admit card Out: The admit card for the December 2024 Term End Examination (TEE) has been made available by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota. On the official website at vmou.ac.in, candidates who are scheduled to take the exam can now get their permission letters or admit cards. 
 
The exams will begin on January 29, 2025, and end on March 4, 2025. Exams will be administered in two shifts i.e, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates can use their scholar number to download their admit card. Additionally, they can look up the admit card by name. 

VMOU Kota Admit Card: How to Download?

    • Go to the official website of VMOU Kota at vmou.ac.in.
 
    • Look for the link titled "Download Permission Letter for Term End Examination DEC-2024" under the "IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT" segment.
 
    • There will be 3 server options. Pick any one of them. 
 
    • Fill in your scholar number and press submit.

    • Alternatively, you can press on the "Search Scholar No. By Name" link, fill in your full name, and seek for your admit card.
 
    • Once you search your admit card, view all details including your name, photograph, exam date, time, paper name, and other important information.
 
    • Download the admit card for future use.

VMOU Kota: Overview 

VMOU, formerly known as Kota Open University is an open university at the state level situated in Kota, Rajasthan. In addition to a unique center in New Delhi, VMOU maintains 7 regional facilities spread throughout Rajasthan's major cities. Both the UGC and the Rajasthan government have recognized VMOU Kota. VMOU offers distant learning through 5 schools, 7 regional centers, and 22 departments. 
 
It provides undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, certificate, and diploma programs in a variety of subjects, including education, science, commerce, management, education, and computer science. VMOU offers a number of well-liked courses, including B.Ed., MBA, MCA, BA, MA, and M.Sc. 
 
First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

