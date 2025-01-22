Indian Bank LBO Result 2024: Scores out at official website, check details

The scorecard for the Indian Bank LBO Result 2024 has been released. The scorecard is available for download on Indian Bank's official website, indianbank.in, for candidates who took the online exam for local bank officers.

The scores will be accessible from January 20 to February 19, 2025, on the official website. To view their scores, candidates can take the steps listed below.

Indian Bank LBO Result 2024: How to check scores?

1. Go to the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

2. Press on the recruitment link and a new page will be showcased.

3. Now press on Indian Bank LBO Result 2024 score card link and again a new page will be showcased.

4. Fill in the login details and press on submit.

5. Your scores will be showcased.

6. View the scores and download and page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

Indian Bank LBO Result 2024: Points to remember

The date of the written exam was October 10, 2024. The maximum score was 200, and there were 155 questions. It was a 3-hour exam. November 27, 2024, saw the announcement of the results. The dates of the interview were December 5–7, 2024.

The chosen applicants will serve a 2-year probationary term following their starting date. August 13 marked the beginning of the registration period, which ended on September 2, 2025. 300 positions for local bank officers will be filled by this hiring drive. Candidates can visit Indian Bank's official website for additional relevant information.