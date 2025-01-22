Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / Indian Bank LBO Result 2024: Scores out at official website, check details

Indian Bank LBO Result 2024: Scores out at official website, check details

Indian Bank has announced the LBO Result 2024 scorecard. Candidates appeared for Local Bank Officers online exam can download the scorecard via official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in

Indian Bank
Indian Bank
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The scorecard for the Indian Bank LBO Result 2024 has been released. The scorecard is available for download on Indian Bank's official website, indianbank.in, for candidates who took the online exam for local bank officers. 
 
The scores will be accessible from January 20 to February 19, 2025, on the official website. To view their scores, candidates can take the steps listed below. 

Indian Bank LBO Result 2024: How to check scores?

1. Go to the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.
 
2. Press on the recruitment link and a new page will be showcased.
 
3. Now press on Indian Bank LBO Result 2024 score card link and again a new page will be showcased.
 
4. Fill in the login details and press on submit.

Also Read

Indian Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 36% to Rs 2,707 crore

Indian Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 36% to Rs 2,707 cr

Indian Bank raises Rs 5,000 crore through long-term infrastructure bonds

LIVE news: Quad to be force for global good, says EAM Jaishankar at bloc's meeting in US

Brain, nervous system affected in cases: Principal of GMC on Rajouri deaths

 
5. Your scores will be showcased.
 
6. View the scores and download and page.
 
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

Indian Bank LBO Result 2024: Points to remember 

The date of the written exam was October 10, 2024. The maximum score was 200, and there were 155 questions. It was a 3-hour exam. November 27, 2024, saw the announcement of the results. The dates of the interview were December 5–7, 2024.
 
The chosen applicants will serve a 2-year probationary term following their starting date. August 13 marked the beginning of the registration period, which ended on September 2, 2025. 300 positions for local bank officers will be filled by this hiring drive. Candidates can visit Indian Bank's official website for additional relevant information. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

VMOU Kota admit card announced for December 2024 TEE - check details

RRB Group D 2025 Recruitment: Board increases age criteria, vacancies

JEE Main 2025: NTA releases important information on exam - details here

BHEL Recruitment 2025: View application details for trainee posts and more

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Registrations begin at official website

Topics :Indian Bank resultIndian BankIndian Banks

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story