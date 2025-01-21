BHEL Recruitment 2025: View application details for trainee posts and more

The hiring campaign for Engineer Trainee and Supervisor Trainee roles at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has been announced for 2025. There are 400 openings in this campaign, including 150 for Engineer Trainees and 250 for Supervisor Trainees in a variety of technical fields such metallurgy, mechanical, electrical, civil, electronic, and chemical.

On February 1, 2025, the online application procedure will open, and it will end on February 28, 2025. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply at careers.bhel.in, the official BHEL Careers Portal. A thorough assessment, which includes a computer-based exam, is part of the selection process.

BHEL Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualifications

Engineer Trainee: Applicants must have a five-year integrated master's degree or dual degree in a relevant field from an accredited Indian university or institute, or a full-time bachelor's degree in engineering or technology.

Supervisor Trainee: Applicants must have completed a full-time engineering diploma from an accredited school with at least 65% or at least 60 percent for SC/ST applicants.

BHEL Recruitment 2025: Age Limits

As on February 1, 2025, the age limit for both posts is 21–27 years old. According to government regulations, candidates from reserved groups (SC, ST, OBC, and PWD) are eligible for a relaxation in the maximum age restriction.

BHEL Recruitment 2025: Registration Fee

The precise information on the application cost will be included in the comprehensive announcement. It is recommended that candidates carefully read the notification to determine the fee amount for their category.

BHEL Recruitment 2025: How to Apply?

Applicants must use the BHEL recruitment portal to submit an online application. Candidates should confirm that they fit the requirements before beginning the application process. Make sure they have all required paperwork on hand, such as identification cards, educational certificates, and a recent photo.

• Go to the official recruitment website at careers.bhel.in

• Apply using a valid email ID and phone number.

• Log in to the portal utilising the generated credentials.

• Enter the application form with personal, educational, and professional details.

• Upload the needed documents in the specified format.

• Pay the application as applicable.

• Send the form and take a printout for later use.

2025 BHEL Recruitment: Selection Process

The goal of BHEL's 2025 hiring procedure is to choose qualified and eligible applicants. To create a shortlist of candidates, it begins with an examination of their educational background and work experience.

After being shortlisted, candidates will take a Computer-Based Test (CBT) to evaluate their aptitude, technical knowledge, and reasoning abilities. Their performance in the CBT and the confirmation of their eligibility will determine the final selection.