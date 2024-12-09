UPSC declares result of civil services main examination at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission on Monday declared the results of the civil services (main) examination for the selection of candidates for the IAS, IPS and other central services of Group A and B posts.

In a statement, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said the results were declared based on exams held from September 20 to 29.

The UPSC said the successful candidates in the main examination have qualified for the personality test for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Groups A and B).

The candidature of these aspirants is provisional subject to them being found eligible in all respects, it said in the statement.

The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their eligibility/reservation claims such as age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA form at the time of their interview.

The candidates have been advised to keep the said documents ready with them. Those seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for SC/ST/OBC/ EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen etc., must also produce original certificates issued by the closing date of the application of the civil services (preliminary) examination -- March 6, 2024.

Dates of interviews of these candidates will be notified in due course. It will be held in the UPSC office at Dholpur House in New Delhi. The Schedule for the personality tests will be made available accordingly.

The e-summon letters of personality tests of the candidates will be made available in due course and it may be downloaded from the UPSC's websites www.upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.in.

The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-summon letters, should immediately contact the office of the commission through letters, by phone -- 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 -- by fax or through the email csm-upsc@nic.in.

No paper summon letters will be issued for the personality tests by the UPSC, the statement said, adding that no request for change in the date and time of the personality test intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

All the candidates, who qualified for the personality tests are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II mandatorily, the UPSC said.

Out of over 13.4 lakh candidates, as many as 14,625 cleared the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, held on June 16.