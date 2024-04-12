UPSC IES, ISS 2024: Registration starts at upsconline.nic.in, detail inside

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the official UPSC IES and ISS 2024 notice for applications. As per the notification, eligible people can apply for UPSC IES, ISS 2024 via official site at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. Applicants have until April 30 at 6 pm to submit their UPSC IES and ISS applications.

The application rectification window is scheduled from May 1 to May 7. The UPSC IES, ISS test is scheduled to start on June 21 at different examination centres nationwide. Prior to finishing the application form, candidates should register on the commission's site utilizing the One Time Registration (OTR) platform.

UPSC IES, ISS 2024: Vacancy details

Indian Economic Service – 18 Positions

Indian Statistical Service – 30 positions.

UPSC IES/ISS examination: Eligibility

1. Age Limit:

An applicant should be at least 21 years of age and not more than 30 on August 1, 2024, implying that they were probably born between August 2, 1994, and August 1, 2003, to be qualified to apply for the UPSC IES, ISS 2024.

2. Educational Background:

• Indian Economic Services

Candidates should hold a postgraduate degree in Economics, Business Economics, Applied Economics, or Econometrics from a recognised university to be considered for the Indian Economic Services (IES).

• Indian Statistical Service

An Indian Statistical Service aspiring candidate should have a master’s degree in statistics, mathematical statistics, or applied statistics from a recognised university, or a bachelor’s degree with mathematical statistics, statistics or applied statistics as one of the subjects.

UPSC IES/ISS exam: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the UPSC’s official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Find for and select the “Online Application for Various Examinations” segment.

Step 3: Choose “Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2024” as your preferred exam from the list of examinations.

Step 4: In the new window, finish the application form as stated.

Step 5: Upload all needed papers and submit the fee as stated.

Step 6: Submit the UPSC IES/ISS 2024 application form.

UPSC IES/ISS exam 2024: Fee

General applicants are expected to pay a fee of Rs 200 either by paying the cash in any State Bank of India branch or by utilizing Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment or by doing Internet banking. Female/SC/ST/People with Benchmark Disability applicants are free from paying exam fees.

What is the UPSC IES/ISS examination?

Under Government of India, the Indian Economic Service alongside Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) is the administrative inter-ministerial civil service under Group A of the Central Civil Services of the executive branch.

The Indian Economic Service (IES) was presented for planning and executing monetary policies and projects in India. With the commencement of huge scope financial reforms in 1991 and the proliferation of the regulatory roles of the government, such analysis and advice within the domain of the service have expanded manifold.

For Indian Statistical Service (ISS), all statistical positions of various ministries and departments were pooled together in the starting constitution of service.

A consolidated competitive exam for enrollment to Junior Time Scale of the Services that will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission as per the principles published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme implementation in the Gazette of India.