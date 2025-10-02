Home / Education / News / UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 announced; details at upsc.gov.in and more

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the NDA NA 2 Result 2025. Candidates can download their National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exam results at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 announced. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
On October 2, 2025, the Union Public Service Commission posted the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 on its official website. The roll numbers of eligible applicants who can participate in the upcoming Phase II round will be included in the result PDF. To check the UPSC NDA & NA II result PDF, you can, however, click the exact link.  
 
On UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in, candidates who took the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II) 2025 can view their results. On September 14, 2025, the Commission administered the written exam nationwide for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination.  

UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025: Official statement

The official notification says, “On the basis of the result of the written part of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 held by the Union Public Service Commission on 14th September, 2025, candidates with the under mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 156th Course and for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July, 2026. The result is also available at the Commission’s website www.upsc.gov.in.”

UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025: How to check?

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
On the home page, visit the ‘What’s New’ section and press on the link to view the UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025.
The merit list PDF will be showcased on your screen.
Check your roll number in the merit list.
Download and keep a printout of the same for later reference.

UPSC NDA NA 2 2025: Exam Details

On September 14, 2025, the UPSC administered the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination. Of the 900 questions in the exams, 600 were for the General Ability Test and 300 were for the Mathematics topic. It was a five-hour exam.
 
It is important to note that after the exam process is finished, or when the final results are announced, the marks, cut-off marks, and answer keys for the NDA NA 2 Examination 2025 will be posted on the UPSC's official website. For 30 days, it will be available on the website. The written exam comprises two papers, both held on the same day: 
 
Mathematics (Paper I): A 300-mark paper with 120 multiple-choice questions.
General Ability Test (GAT, Paper II): A 600-mark paper with 150 multiple-choice questions covering English (200 marks) and General Knowledge (400 marks).
SSB Interview: Candidates who pass the written exam are called for the SSB interview, i.e, 900 marks and are taken for intelligence, personality, and leadership potential.

UPSC NDA NA 2 2025: What's next?

After getting their written results, candidates who pass the test have two weeks to apply online at joinindianarmy.nic.in, the Indian Army Recruiting website. Candidates will then be notified via their registered email of the Selection Centres and dates for the SSB interview.
 
Candidates who have previously registered on the internet will not have to do so again, the commission said. During the SSB interview, candidates must also provide the various Service Selection Boards (SSBs) with original proof of age and educational credentials. 
 
If candidates have any queries or concerns about their login, they can get in touch with dir-recruiting6-mod@nic.in.

What is UPSC NDA NA?

For admission to the Indian Armed Forces, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) administers the UPSC NDA & NA exam, a national entrance exam. 
 
It serves as the entry point for single men and women to enlist in the Indian Naval Academy (INA), the National Defence Academy (NDA), and the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings. 
The NDA (I) and NDA (II) exams are conducted twice a year.  
 
A total of 406 positions in the 3 armed forces and the Naval Academy were posted for the NDA (II) 2025 cycle.
 

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

