RRB ALP CBAT results 2025 (OUT): Zone-wise merit list and how to download

The results of the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Today, October 1st, the RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 was made public on several regional RRB websites.

Applicants can now view their results from the psycho aptitude test that was administered on July 15, 2025, and August 31, 2025. The board has made the findings available in a PDF format that is zone-specific and includes the roll numbers of the candidates who were provisionally shortlisted. Individual scorecards are also now available online.

How to check and download RRB ALP CBAT results 2025?

Step 1. Visit the official RRB website for your specific region (e.g., RRB Chennai, RRB Mumbai, etc.).

Step 2. Look for a notification or link titled "RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 for CEN 01/2024".

Step 3. Press on the link, and a PDF file will open.

Step 4. Use the Ctrl + F keyboard shortcut to find your roll number in the document.

ALSO READ: Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Deadline, eligibility and procedure to apply Step 5. If your number is there, you have been provisionally shortlisted for the next round.

How to check and download the 'Individual' Scorecard?

• Go to the official RRB portal of your zone.

• Search and press on the link for "RRB ALP CBAT Scorecard 2025".

• Log in using your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

• Your detailed scorecard will be showcased on the screen. Download and print it for later use.

RRB ALP CBAT Scorecard 2025: Details mentioned

• Candidate’s Name and Registration Number

• Category (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS)

• CEN Number: 01/2024

• Qualification Status: Clearly indicates "Qualified" or "Not Qualified".

• T-Scores for each of the 5 Test Batteries: Memory Test, Ability to Follow Directions, Depth Perception, Concentration, and Perceptual Speed.

• Composite T-Score

• Score out of 30: This is critical as it carries a 30% weightage for the final ALP merit list. There is no negative marking.

RRB ALP CBAT result 2025: What’s next?

To be eligible for shortlisting, an applicant must achieve a minimum T-score of 42 in each test battery. Candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination phases of the hiring process are those whose roll numbers are listed in the zone-wise merit list.

According to the official notice, it is advised to begin obtaining all required original documents, including caste certificates, educational certificates, and photo IDs. It is recommended that all eligible applicants download their scorecards as soon as possible during the allotted 15 days.

What is RRB ALP CBAT?

The Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBT) for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) position in Indian Railways is known as the RRB ALP CBAT. It is the final phase of the hiring process and is intended to evaluate a candidate's psychomotor and mental abilities, which are essential for the effective and safe operation of trains.

Candidates can only take the CBAT if they have passed the CBT-2. Additionally, a current Vision Certificate (Annexure VIA) must be brought to the testing centre. Each of the five tests that make up the CBAT is intended to assess a certain skill. These exams include the Memory Test, Directions Test, Depth Perception Test, Concentration Test and Perceptual Speed Test.