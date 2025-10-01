Cabinet approves Phase-III of Biomedical Research Career Programme

The government on Wednesday approved phase three of the biomedical research career programme aimed at training over 2,000 students and post-doctoral fellows, generating high-impact research and helping commercialise technologies.

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP) Phase III which will be implemented by the Department of Biotechnology and Wellcome Trust, UK through the India Alliance at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore over the next six years beginning 2025-26.

The contribution of the Department of Biotechnology will be Rs 1,000 crore and the Wellcome Trust, UK will bring in Rs 500 crore.

The BRCP was launched in 2008-09 for biomedical research at the world class standards. Subsequently, phase II was implemented in 2018/19 with an expanded portfolio. "Expected outcomes include training over 2,000 students and postdoctoral fellows, generating high-impact publications, enabling patentable discoveries, earning peer recognition, enabling 10-15 per cent increase in support to women, 25-30 per cent of collaborative programmes to approach TRL4 and above and an expanded footprint of activities and engagement in tier-2/3 setting," an official statement said. The programme will nurture top-tier scientific talent for cutting-edge biomedical research and promote interdisciplinary research for translational innovation, it said. It will also strengthen systems supporting high-quality research, and reduce regional disparities in scientific capacity, to create world-class biomedical research capacity with global impact, the statement said.