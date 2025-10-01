Home / Education / News / Cabinet approves Phase-III of Biomedical Research Career Programme

Cabinet approves Phase-III of Biomedical Research Career Programme

The BRCP was launched in 2008-09 for biomedical research at the world class standards. Subsequently, phase II was implemented in 2018/19 with an expanded portfolio

Narendra Modi, cabinet meeting
The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP) Phase III which will be implemented by the Department of Biotechnology and Wellcome Trust, UK through the India Alliance
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:32 PM IST
The government on Wednesday approved phase three of the biomedical research career programme aimed at training over 2,000 students and post-doctoral fellows, generating high-impact research and helping commercialise technologies.

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP) Phase III which will be implemented by the Department of Biotechnology and Wellcome Trust, UK through the India Alliance at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore over the next six years beginning 2025-26.

The contribution of the Department of Biotechnology will be Rs 1,000 crore and the Wellcome Trust, UK will bring in Rs 500 crore.

The BRCP was launched in 2008-09 for biomedical research at the world class standards. Subsequently, phase II was implemented in 2018/19 with an expanded portfolio.

"Expected outcomes include training over 2,000 students and postdoctoral fellows, generating high-impact publications, enabling patentable discoveries, earning peer recognition, enabling 10-15 per cent increase in support to women, 25-30 per cent of collaborative programmes to approach TRL4 and above and an expanded footprint of activities and engagement in tier-2/3 setting," an official statement said.

The programme will nurture top-tier scientific talent for cutting-edge biomedical research and promote interdisciplinary research for translational innovation, it said.

It will also strengthen systems supporting high-quality research, and reduce regional disparities in scientific capacity, to create world-class biomedical research capacity with global impact, the statement said.

The BRCP Phase-III seeks to implement early career and intermediate research fellowships in basic, clinical and public health; collaborative grants programme, including career development grants and catalytic collaborative grants for 2-3 investigator teams for early and mid-senior career researchers respectively with strong research track record in India; and research management programme to strengthen core research endeavours.

The phase III will also focus on strengthening mentorship, networking, public engagement, and developing new and innovative national and international partnerships.

Building on the gains of earlier phases, phase-III will invest in talent, capacity, and translation aligned with national priorities and global benchmarks, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

