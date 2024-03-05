UPSC Prelims 2024: Last day to register today at upsconline.nic.in

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
UPSC Prelims 2024: Important dates • Final day to apply for UPSC IAS: March 5, 2024 • Application correction window: March 6 to March 12, 2024
UPSC CSE: Steps to apply 1. Go to the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in. 2. Press for UPSC on the "One-time registration (OTR). 3. Choose "New Registration" and finish the registration procedure with authentic details. 4. Log in to the applicant's portal utilising your email ID, OTR ID, mobile number, and password. 5. End the UPSC application form by giving the essential information and uploading scanned copies of your passport-size photo and sign. 6. Submit the application fee via Net Banking (for general candidates) or choose exemptions for Female/SC/ST/PwBD applicants.
