UPSC Prelims 2024: Last day to register today at upsconline.nic.in

Eligible applicants who have not yet applied must register straightaway to avoid last-minute rush. The UPSC application form link is available on the official site at upsc.gov.in. This recruiting drive will serve around 1056 posts, including 40 designated for individuals with benchmark disabilities.

• Final day to apply for UPSC IAS: March 5, 2024

• UPSC CSE Prelims exam: May 26, 2024.

1. Go to the official UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in.

2. Press for UPSC on the "One-time registration (OTR).

3. Choose "New Registration" and finish the registration procedure with authentic details.

4. Log in to the applicant's portal utilising your email ID, OTR ID, mobile number, and password.

5. End the UPSC application form by giving the essential information and uploading scanned copies of your passport-size photo and sign.

6. Submit the application fee via Net Banking (for general candidates) or choose exemptions for Female/SC/ST/PwBD applicants.