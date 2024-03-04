AP SSC 2024: Admit card released at official website; details inside

The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate has delivered the AP SSC hall tickets 2024 today i.e. March 4. Applicants who are set to show up for the SSC board exams can go to the official site at bse.ap.gov.in to download their hall tickets. To get to the Andhra Pradesh SSC hall ticket 2024, students should enter their date of birth and application number on the portal.

The AP SSC 2024 tests will be led from March 18 to 31 out of one shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. According to media reports, around 6 lakh students are set to show up for the Andhra Pradesh class 10 board tests 2024.

Students showing up for the board tests 2024 should remember that they should carry their AP SSC 2024 hall tickets alongside their ID cards to the test centre as without them, they won't be allowed to enter the test hall.

AP SSC 2024: Steps to download Step 1: Students need to visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Step 2: Find on the homepage for the AP SSC hall tickets 2024 link. Press on it. Step 3: Fill in your date of birth or name and application number and submit. Step 4: The AP SSC hall ticket 2024 will be showcase on the screen.

Step 5: Double-check all the details mentioned on the admit card.

Step 6: Download, save and take a print out for later.