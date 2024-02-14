UPSC CSE 2024: Registration for prelims exams started on upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the registration process for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE 2024) today, Wednesday, 14 February. The UPSC CSE 2024 application dates, exam dates, and other important information can be found on the official website, so interested candidates are advised to check all the details thoroughly. The notice has been announced on the website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in for applicants.

Once announced, the applicants must download the UPSC CSE 2024 notice and plan accordingly. The notice will make reference to every significant date connected with the Civil Services Preliminary Exam. The candidates applying for the test must continue to take a look at the website at upsc.gov.in for every recent update. Knowing the dates and declarations announced by the commission is important.

UPSC CSE 2024: Eligibility criteria

The applicant must have a graduate degree or identical qualification from a government perceived university to show up for the tests.

Candidates who are in their final year or who are waiting for their results can also take the UPSC preliminary exam if they submit proof of passing the relevant exam with their application for the IAS Mains paper. An applicant can take the UPSC Civil Services exam six times. Relaxation in the quantity of attempts will be given on SC/ST/OBC and PwBD applicants.

UPSC CSE 2024: Number of attempts

The UPSC Civil Services Examination permits applicants an alternate number of attempts relying upon their category. General category applicants can take the test six times prior to arriving at the age of 32. OBC applicants are qualified for nine attempts until the age of 35. Up until the age of 37, SC/ST applicants are eligible for an unlimited number of attempts. Up until the age of 42, people with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) are allowed nine attempts. EWS applicants are permitted six attempts until the age of 32.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to choose applicants for key posts in Group A and B of different government departments, like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS). The selection method is separated into three phases like preliminary, main, and personality test. The number of vacancies that the commission intends to fill this year will also be made public in the official notification.

UPSC CSE 2024: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Register yourself at One time Registration Platform (OTR)

Step 3: Once registered, press the Apply Online link

Step 4: Applicants will have to enter the registration form in two sections

Step 5: Part-I of the application form has entering the applicants’ personal details like Email ID, Name, Address, Contact Number, and Parents’ names

Step 6: Part-II of the application method needs paying the application fee, uploading needed documents having the applicants photo and sign, and selection of the test centre

Step 7: Submit the application form after filling in the essential details in the application form.