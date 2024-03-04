CUET PG 2024: NTA to release exam city slip today at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to announce the test city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2024 today, March 4. When declared, interested applicants can download the test city slip from the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The entrance tests will start on March 11 and will end by March 28.

The official notification stated that, “The CUET (PG) – 2024 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given an option for choosing a maximum of 4 Test Papers / subjects. The aforesaid examination is proposed to be held in 44 shifts in total. Each shift will be for 105 minutes duration".

CUET PG 2024: Steps to download • Go to the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in • Press the exam city intimation slip link • Key in your login your details and submit • View and download the exam city slip • Take a printout for future use. Admit Cards for the exam will be made accessible at the official site at https://nta.ac.in and https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in around seven days before the date of the exam. CUET PG: Insights These tests will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode all through India and in 24 cities abroad. The Ministry of Education and UGC have commanded NTA to lead CUET 2024 for postgraduate admission in Central and State Universities and other Institutions.

This entrance test will happen in 44 shifts with each shift crossing 105 minutes. More than 4 lakh applicants have enlisted for the test that will be held for 157 subjects. These applicants will show up for a sum of 7,68,389 tests as the candidates are expected to pick a maximum of 4 subjects.

On February 27, NTA launched the online registration forms portal for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2024. Applicants can apply for the CUET UG 2024 tests at the official site at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

CUET PG: Helpline “For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination,” the official notification mentioned.