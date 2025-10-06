Monday, October 06, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nobel Prize 2025 announcements begin today: Full list of winners, schedule

Nobel Prize 2025 covers six categories: medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics. All announcements will be live on the official YouTube channel

The Nobel Prize is awarded to individuals or organisations that have made the greatest contributions to humanity in the preceding year.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nobel Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious awards, will be announced from October 6 to October 13. The awards span across six categories, including physiology or medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economic sciences. 
Ahead of the first announcement, the Nobel Committee has shared the official schedule.

Nobel Prize 2025: Full schedule

• Physiology or medicine: October 6 (Monday), 11.30 CEST (3.00 pm IST). Announced by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Wallenbergsalen 
• Physics: October 7 (Tuesday), 11.45 CEST (3.15 pm IST). Announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm
• Chemistry: October 8 (Wednesday), 11.45 CEST (3.15 pm IST). Announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm
 

• Literature: October 9 (Thursday), 13.00 CEST (4.30 pm IST). Announced by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm
• Peace: October 10 (Friday), 11.00 CEST (2.30 pm IST). Announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Norwegian Nobel Institute, Oslo
• Economic Sciences: October 13 (Monday), 11.45 CEST (3.15 pm IST). Announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm    

What is the Nobel Prize?

The Nobel Prize is awarded to individuals or organisations that have made the greatest contributions to humanity in the preceding year. Originally established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel, the prizes were first awarded in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace. 
The Peace Prize recognises efforts to promote international friendship, reduce armies, and support peace initiatives. In 1968, a sixth category, the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, was added by Sweden’s central bank. Although technically not one of the original prizes, it is commonly referred to as a Nobel Prize. 
The first Nobel Prizes were awarded on December 10, 1901.

Nobel Prize 2025: Where to watch?

All announcements will be streamed live and covered on the official Nobel Prize YouTube channel.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

