Home / Education / News / UGC flags 54 private universities as defaulters: Check full list here

UGC flags 54 private universities as defaulters: Check full list here

The UGC has declared 54 private universities as defaulters for not sharing mandatory information on their websites; Amity and Azim Premji universities are on the list

Students take part in an online assessment session during a college recruitment event at the GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management in Greater Noida
In July, UGC issued warnings to 23 universities for not appointing ombudspersons. (Image/Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 1:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has flagged at least 54 private universities across India as defaulters for failing to submit mandatory information under Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, and for not publishing required disclosures on their websites.
 
UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said the universities had been repeatedly asked to submit detailed information along with supporting documents attested by the registrar. "They were also directed to upload the filled-in format and appendices on their website by giving a link on the home page so that the information is accessible to the students and the general public. The above was followed by several reminders through emails and online meetings," Joshi added.   
 

Guidelines on transparency

 
Under the UGC guidelines on public self-disclosure, higher education institutions are required to maintain a functional website that provides information to stakeholders.
 
"The information disclosed on the website should be easily accessible to everyone, on the home page, without any need for registration or login. Additionally, there should be a 'search' facility available for easy navigation," the guidelines state.
 
Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 10 defaulting universities, followed by Gujarat (eight), Sikkim (five), and Uttarakhand (four). The UGC has circulated the list of defaulters and urged them to take corrective action immediately. Officials warned that further action could be taken if the institutions continue to ignore the instructions, news agency PTI reported.
 
The regulator has intensified monitoring of private universities in recent months. In July, it had issued warnings to 23 universities for not appointing ombudspersons.
 

State-wise list of defaulting universities

 
Assam
• Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, Barpeta
 
Bihar
• Amity University, Patna
• CV Raman University, Vaishali
• Sandip University, Madhubani
 
Chhattisgarh
• Anjaneya University, Raipur
• Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (DSVV), Kumhari
• Maharishi University of Management and Technology, Bilaspur
 
Goa
• India International University of Legal Education and Research, South Goa
 
Gujarat
• Gandhinagar University, Gandhinagar
• JG University, Gandhinagar
• KN University, Gujarat
• MK University, Patan
• Plastindia International University, Valsad
• Surendranagar University, Surendranagar
• TeamLease Skills University, Vadodara
• Transstadia University, Ahmedabad
 
Haryana
• NIILM University, Kaithal
 
Jharkhand
• Amity University, Ranchi
• AISECT University, Hazaribagh
• Capital University, Koderma
• Sai Nath University, Ranchi
 
Karnataka
• Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra University
 
Madhya Pradesh
• Azim Premji University, Bhopal
• Aryavart University, Sehore
• Dr. Preeti Global University, Shivpuri
• Gyanvoor University, Sagar
• JNCT Professional University, Bhopal
• NCT Vidhyapeeth University, Indore
• Mahakaushal University, Jabalpur
• Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur
• Mansarovar Global University, Sehore
• Shubham University, Bhopal
 
Maharashtra
• Alard University, Pune
• Dr. DY Patil Dnyan Prased University, Pune
 
Manipur
• Asian International University, Imphal West
• Bir Tikendrajit University, Imphal West
• Manipur International University, Imphal
 
Punjab
• Amity University, Mohali
 
Rajasthan
• OPJS University, Churu
 
Sikkim
• Medhavi Skills University, East Sikkim
• Sikkim Alpine University, South Sikkim
• Sikkim Global Technical University, Namchi
• Sikkim International University, West Sikkim
• Sikkim Skill University, South Sikkim
 
Tripura
• Techno India University, West Tripura
 
Uttar Pradesh
• Agrawan Heritage University, Agra
• FS University, Shikchabad
• Major SD Singh University, Farrukhabad
• Monad University, Hapur
 
Uttarakhand
• Maya Devi University, Dehradun
• Mind Power University, Nainital
• Smt. Manjira Devi University, Uttarkashi
• Surajmal University, Udham Singh Nagar
 
West Bengal
• Swami Vivekananda University, North 24 Parganas

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Leverage Edu targets 2x FY26 revenue on Africa, SE Asia expansion

UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 announced; details at upsc.gov.in and more

Cabinet approves Phase-III of Biomedical Research Career Programme

RRB ALP CBAT results 2025 (OUT): Zone-wise merit list and how to download

Premium

Indian students to gain wider access to education in UK in coming years

Topics :UGCUniversitiesIndian UniversitiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story