UGC flags 54 private universities as defaulters: Check full list here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has flagged at least 54 private universities across India as defaulters for failing to submit mandatory information under Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, and for not publishing required disclosures on their websites.

UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said the universities had been repeatedly asked to submit detailed information along with supporting documents attested by the registrar. "They were also directed to upload the filled-in format and appendices on their website by giving a link on the home page so that the information is accessible to the students and the general public. The above was followed by several reminders through emails and online meetings," Joshi added.

Guidelines on transparency

Under the UGC guidelines on public self-disclosure, higher education institutions are required to maintain a functional website that provides information to stakeholders.

"The information disclosed on the website should be easily accessible to everyone, on the home page, without any need for registration or login. Additionally, there should be a 'search' facility available for easy navigation," the guidelines state.

Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 10 defaulting universities, followed by Gujarat (eight), Sikkim (five), and Uttarakhand (four). The UGC has circulated the list of defaulters and urged them to take corrective action immediately. Officials warned that further action could be taken if the institutions continue to ignore the instructions, news agency PTI reported.