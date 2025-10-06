Home / Education / News / SSC CGL 2025 Re-exam: City slip released at ssc.gov.in, details inside

SSC CGL 2025 Re-exam: City slip released at ssc.gov.in, details inside

The SSC CGL 2025 re-exam city slip is out at ssc.gov.in, according to the Staff Selection Commission. Verify the direct URL, download instructions, exam date (Oct 14), and other important details

SSC exams
SSC CGL exam Date
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On October 5, 2025, the exam city notification slip for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 re-examination was made public by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The commission's official website at ssc.gov.in now allows candidates who are scheduled to take the retest to verify and download their assigned exam city.
 
In order to assist candidates with travel and lodging arrangements, the city slip is a crucial document that is given prior to the complete admit card. The official announcement states that on October 9, 2025, the SSC CGL Re-exam admit card will be made available. On October 14, 2025, the SSC CGL re-test will take place. 

SSC CGL 2025 re-exam city intimation slip: Steps to download

1. Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.
2. On the home page, visit the candidate login.
3. Fill in your credentials to log in and send.
4. Check the city intimation slip and download it.
5. Keep a printout of the same for later reference.

SSC CGL 2025: Additional information

On October 15, 2025, the SSC CGL answer key will become available. On the same day, the objection window will open as well. After paying a non-refundable charge of ₹100/ per question, candidates will have the opportunity to study the Answer Keys and submit any online representations they may have within the allotted period.
 
It should be noted that the dates of the Tier I exam were September 12–26, 2025. About 13.5 lakh of the approximately 28 lakh applicants who applied for the exam showed up in 255 centres across 126 cities over the course of 15 days in 45 shifts. Candidates are encouraged to visit the SSC's official website for additional information. 

SSC CGL 2025: Difference between the city slip and the admit card

Only the city or town where the candidate's exam centre is located is disclosed in the City Slip document. Logistical planning is its main objective. On the other hand, crucial information like the precise name of the exam centre, complete address, reporting time, exam timing, and crucial instructions for the exam day will be included in the full admit card, which is scheduled to be distributed on October 9, 2025. 
 
The SSC has reiterated that it will strictly prohibit candidates from entering the exam room without a printed copy of the final admit card and a legitimate picture ID proof (such as a passport, driver's license, or Aadhaar card). To be permitted to take the exam, candidates must have both documents with them.

SSC CGL Exam City Slip 2025: Direct Link

It is recommended that candidates carefully review all of the information on the city slip. To have any discrepancies fixed before the test day, they should get in touch with the SSC right away using the support desk or email address listed on the official website. 
 
The SSC CGL exam is administered to select qualified applicants for many Group 'B' and Group 'C' positions in various Government of India ministries, departments, and organisations.

What is SSC CGL?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) held the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2025) to select applicants for a number of Group 'B' and Group 'C' positions in government offices, departments, and ministries. A re-examination for impacted candidates is planned for October 14, 2025, following the initial Tier-I exam in September 2025. 
 
14,582 openings for various central government positions were revealed in the announcement. Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Inspector (Central Excise), Sub-Inspector (CBI), Auditor, Accountant, and Tax Assistant were among the well-known Group 'B' and Group 'C' jobs filled by the CGL test.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World Teachers' Day 2025: Significance, theme, wishes, messages & more

NIRF to introduce negative marking for retracted, poor quality papers

Centre analysing data to review difficulty level of exams like JEE, NEET

UGC flags 54 private universities as defaulters: Check full list here

Leverage Edu targets 2x FY26 revenue on Africa, SE Asia expansion

Topics :SSC examSSC CGLAdmit Card

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story