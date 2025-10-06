On October 5, 2025, the exam city notification slip for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 re-examination was made public by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The commission's official website at ssc.gov.in now allows candidates who are scheduled to take the retest to verify and download their assigned exam city.

In order to assist candidates with travel and lodging arrangements, the city slip is a crucial document that is given prior to the complete admit card. The official announcement states that on October 9, 2025, the SSC CGL Re-exam admit card will be made available. On October 14, 2025, the SSC CGL re-test will take place.

SSC CGL 2025 re-exam city intimation slip: Steps to download 1. Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in. 2. On the home page, visit the candidate login. 3. Fill in your credentials to log in and send. 4. Check the city intimation slip and download it. 5. Keep a printout of the same for later reference. SSC CGL 2025: Additional information On October 15, 2025, the SSC CGL answer key will become available. On the same day, the objection window will open as well. After paying a non-refundable charge of ₹100/ per question, candidates will have the opportunity to study the Answer Keys and submit any online representations they may have within the allotted period.

It should be noted that the dates of the Tier I exam were September 12–26, 2025. About 13.5 lakh of the approximately 28 lakh applicants who applied for the exam showed up in 255 centres across 126 cities over the course of 15 days in 45 shifts. Candidates are encouraged to visit the SSC's official website for additional information. SSC CGL 2025: Difference between the city slip and the admit card Only the city or town where the candidate's exam centre is located is disclosed in the City Slip document. Logistical planning is its main objective. On the other hand, crucial information like the precise name of the exam centre, complete address, reporting time, exam timing, and crucial instructions for the exam day will be included in the full admit card, which is scheduled to be distributed on October 9, 2025.

The SSC has reiterated that it will strictly prohibit candidates from entering the exam room without a printed copy of the final admit card and a legitimate picture ID proof (such as a passport, driver's license, or Aadhaar card). To be permitted to take the exam, candidates must have both documents with them. SSC CGL Exam City Slip 2025: Direct Link It is recommended that candidates carefully review all of the information on the city slip. To have any discrepancies fixed before the test day, they should get in touch with the SSC right away using the support desk or email address listed on the official website.