Home / Education / News / Centre analysing data to review difficulty level of exams like JEE, NEET

Centre analysing data to review difficulty level of exams like JEE, NEET

In June, the Ministry of Education set up a nine-member panel to examine issues related to coaching, emergence of 'dummy schools' as well as effectiveness and fairness of entrance examinations

exams, examination, test
The panel headed by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi will suggest measures to reduce the dependency of students on coaching centres for transition to higher education
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre is mulling a review of the difficulty level of entrance exams like JEE and NEET to ensure it is in sync with the class 12 curriculum difficulty level and that students do not have to depend on coaching, according to sources.

The review will be conducted on the basis of the feedback from an expert panel set up to examine issues related to coaching.

"The panel is analysing data to study if the difficulty level of exams is in sync with the difficulty level of class 12 curriculum, which is the basis of these exams. Some parents and faculty members of coaching institutions feel that there is a mismatch between the two, which ultimately increases dependance on coaching," a source said.

"Based on the panel's feedback, it will be considered to review the difficulty level of these entrance exams," the source added.

In June, the Ministry of Education set up a nine-member panel to examine issues related to coaching, emergence of 'dummy schools' as well as effectiveness and fairness of entrance examinations.

The panel headed by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi will suggest measures to reduce the dependency of students on coaching centres for transition to higher education.

"The committee is examining the gaps in the current schooling system that contribute to students' reliance on coaching centres, particularly the limited focus on critical thinking, logical reasoning, analytical skills and innovation and the prevalence of rote learning practices," the source said.

Evaluating the awareness levels among students and parents regarding multiple career pathways and the impact of this lack of awareness on the over-dependence on a few elite institutions, assessing the availability and effectiveness of career counselling services in schools and colleges, and suggesting measures for strengthening career guidance frameworks, are among other terms of reference of the committee.

Members of the panel include the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairman; joint secretaries from school education and higher education departments; representatives of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy, IIT Kanpur and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT); and principals of schools (one each from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya and a private school).

Coaching centres in the country have been at the centre of several controversies and the move comes following complaints received by the government about rising cases of student suicides, fire incidents and lack of facilities in coaching institutes as well as teaching methodologies adopted by them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UGC flags 54 private universities as defaulters: Check full list here

Leverage Edu targets 2x FY26 revenue on Africa, SE Asia expansion

UPSC NDA NA 2 Results 2025 announced; details at upsc.gov.in and more

Cabinet approves Phase-III of Biomedical Research Career Programme

RRB ALP CBAT results 2025 (OUT): Zone-wise merit list and how to download

Topics :NEETNEET UGJEE- NEETJEE-MainEntrance Exams

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story