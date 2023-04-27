VIT engineering entrance exam results are out: All you need to know



The VITEEE 2023 results are made based on how well candidates did on the VIT entrance exam. The VITEEE 2023 exam's online result has been released by the conducting body. The VITEEE result 2023 cannot be displayed in any other mode. The VITEEE 2023 result has been posted on the VIT Vellore BTech official website at vit.ac.in by VIT. Candidates can look at the VIT 2023 results by signing in to the VIT University result on the official website utilising the application number and password. VITEEE 2023 test was held online mode. Soon after the official announcement, this page will link directly to the VIT University results.

A VITEEE rank list for 2023 has also been compiled by the authorities based on the percentile achieved on the exam. The candidate's registered mobile number was notified via SMS of the VITEEE 2023 rank. Candidates in the VITEEE counselling in 2023 will be eligible for selection based on the results.







VITEEE 2023 result: Steps to check



• Go to the official website of VIT at vit.ac.in. The steps below are on how candidates can check their VITEEE 2023 results:

• Enter the “Result” link.

• Fill in the application number and password.

• Press “Submit”.

• VITEEE result 2023 will be showcased on the screen.

• Download the result or printout for later use.





VITEEE 2023 result: Counselling process

The VITEEE results will determine which candidates are invited to participate in the counselling process. The VITEEE 2023 counselling will be held in two phases, Phase I and II, according to the officials. Phase I began on April 26. Candidates must complete choice locking and document verification. The merit list, choice locking, and seat availability will all be taken into consideration when making the final VITEEE seat allocation.

