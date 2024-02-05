CBSE admit card 2024 out for class 10, 12 at cbse.gov.in; details inside

On Monday, the admit card for Class 10, 12, and 13 exams was made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The students can view and download it from the CBSE's official site, cbse.gov.in. Last year, the CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card was announced on 8 February.

CBSE Class 10 board exams are scheduled to start from February 15 and end on March 13. The Class 12 board exam will start on February 15 and will end on April 2. The board exams for Class 10 and 12 will be given in single shifts. The board test will start at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm throughout the day.

CBSE Class 10, 12 admit card: Steps to check

• Go to the CBSE official website at cbse.gov.in

• Login using the school login page

• Fill in the User ID, security pin and other needed details

• Press on Submit

• Download the page and save a hard copy for future reference.

CBSE 2024 Class 10, 12: Essential

On 4 January, the board had announced the revised datesheet of CBSE Board Test 2024 . The dates of a few Class 10 subjects' exams were modified in the new schedule. The Tibetan exam for Class 10 was previously scheduled for March 4, but it has now been moved up to February 23. The class 10 Retail test that was earlier going to be conducted on February 16 has been delayed to February 28.

The Board likewise rolled out certain changes to the class 12 test timetable. The CBSE class 12 Fashion Studies test which was scheduled to happen on March 11 has been delayed to March 21. CBSE board rolled out these changes given the JEE Main and other competitive tests.