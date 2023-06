Candidates who will appear in the WB JELET exam can check and download their admit cards from the official website, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released admit cards for Joint Entrance for lateral entry into B.E., B.Tech., B.Pharm. courses (JELET) on June 1, 2023.



The entrance examination comprises 100 MCQs in the English language only. The WB JELET exams are expected to begin on June 10, 2023. The duration of WB JELET exams is two hours between 11 am to 1 pm.

How to download the WB JELET exam 2023 admit cards? Candidates who want to check and download their admit cards online must have their application number and date of birth handy.



Step 1: Visit the official website of WB JELET, i.e., wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, look for the admit cards for JELET 2023 link and click on it. Here are the easy steps to download the WB JELET exam admit card 2023:

Step 4: Your WB JELET 2023 admit cards will appear in front of your screen. Step 3: A new login page will open, enter your credentials and click on submit button.

Step 5: You can download the admit card and take the printout for future reference. Instructions for candidates