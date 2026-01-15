IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result 2025 soon; check when and where to download

The IBPS RRB Clerk prelims results will be released shortly by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The result will be made public on ibps.in. This page will provide the direct URL to check it.

Candidates must put their date of birth, registration number, roll number, and password. The IBPS will serve 8022 posts of Clerk (Office Assistant – Multipurpose).

On December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025, the IBPS RRB Clerk preliminary exams were held.

How to download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF?

· Visit the official website at ibps.in.

· On the homepage, press on the link available that says, RRB clerk prelims result 2025.

· Fill in the login credentials. · Press the submit button. · The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen. ALSO READ: JEE Main 2026 Admit Card: Know release date and other key NTA updates · Download and save it for later reference. What’s next after IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025? The candidates' eligibility for the next stage of the selection process is indicated by the results. The IBPS RRB Clerk preliminary cutoff will be made public following the results announcement.