IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims result 2025 soon; check when and where to download

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 11:38 AM IST
The IBPS RRB Clerk prelims results will be released shortly by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The result will be made public on ibps.in. This page will provide the direct URL to check it.
Candidates must put their date of birth, registration number, roll number, and password. The IBPS will serve 8022 posts of Clerk (Office Assistant – Multipurpose).
On December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025, the IBPS RRB Clerk preliminary exams were held.
How to download IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF?
· Visit the official website at ibps.in.
· On the homepage, press on the link available that says, RRB clerk prelims result 2025.
· Fill in the login credentials.
· Press the submit button.
· The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen.