Children's Day 2024: Unique ways to make 14 Nov special for your kids

Children's Day , observed annually on November 14, honours the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. Jawaharlal Nehru, also known as Chacha Nehru, had a deep affection for children and enjoyed spending his time with them. To honour children and their innocence, special events are planned at schools, colleges, and other institutions on Children's Day.

This day is also celebrated in homes by parents with their children with love and affection. So, let's hear out some of the entertaining ideas for spending the day with your children as we get ready to celebrate Children's Day this year.

Children’s day special 2024: Top 5 ideas to celebrate with your children

Children are showered with affection, presents, and pampering in observance of this day. Every school in the nation hosts unique activities and celebrations for the kids, who are also given presents that include cards, books, and food. They also hold competitions for dancing, music, essays, speeches, debates, games, and art. But here are top 5 ideas to celebrate your children’s day this year in unique ways:

Make a cake together- Activities that are done together always result in the most treasured memories. Children who spend time in the kitchen with their parents will develop a sense of accountability and achievement as well. Additionally, celebrating by baking together and enjoying your own cake is always a good idea.

Do a picture shoot- Choose a theme for the day, which may be anything from your kids' favourite cartoon character to superhero. After dressing up, take a ton of pictures. Together, use the photos to decorate the living room.

Use do-it-yourself crafts to decorate your home- From creating paper boats to cutting stars out of chart paper to creating your own fairy lights, these projects can encourage youngsters to be creative and artistic while also encouraging them to think outside the box.

Plan a movie marathon- By making a list of all the films your kids love, getting them matching pyjamas for the day, and setting up a projector in the living room. Then construct temporary tents with curtains, decorate them with fairy lights, and cuddle while viewing their favourite films.

Dance party- Let Children's Day serve as just another reason to play your favourite tunes and have a wild dance party with your kids. Make the most of the day and contribute to the memory board with their amusing antics and innocent giggles.