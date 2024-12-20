Cat Result 2024 Out: The results of the Common Admission Test, or CAT 2024, have been announced by the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta. The results of the CAT 2024 can be checked through the official website at iimcat.ac.in by the candidates who appeared for the test.

Candidates may use their registration number, password, and candidate login credentials in order to download their CAT 2024 results. The scorecard, which includes a thorough analysis of the grades, will also be made available on the official website.

CAT Result 2024: How to download?

• Go to the official website of CAT at iimcat.ac.in

• Route the link to the 'CAT 2024 result'

• It will redirect you to the login page where you need to give essential details

• CAT 2024 result will showcased on the screen

• Download CAT 2024 result and save it for future use.

CAT Result 2024: Students detail

1 woman and 13 men were among the 14 candidates who achieved the 100 percentile score this year. 13 engineers and 1 non-engineer out of the 14 candidates received a 100 percentile. With 2 students from Telangana and 1 each from AP, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, MP, Odisha, and UP, Maharashtra has the most candidates with 100 percentile scores in the CAT result 2024.

There were two female candidates and twenty-seven male candidates with scores in the 99.99 percentile. One non-engineer and twenty-eight engineers achieved 99.99 percentiles. In the IIM CAT results, Maharashtra had the most candidates with scores in the 99.99 percentile. Five candidates from Maharashtra, four from Karnataka, three from Rajasthan, two from Delhi, and one from Gujarat achieved 99.99 percentiles.

A total of 30 candidates, 29 men and 1 woman have scored in the 99.98 percentile. 99.98 percentiles have been achieved by four West Bengal candidates, three from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and two from Uttar Pradesh.

CAT Result 2024: Marking pattern

Of the 3.29 lakh qualified applicants who registered, 1.19 lakh were women, 2.10 lakh were men, and 14 were transgender. The following is a breakdown per category of the 3.29 lakh eligible candidates who have registered: EWS: 4.80%, NC-OBC: 16.91%, SC: 8.51%, ST: 2.25%, PwD (across categories): 0.44%, General: 67.53%. Of the 2.93 lakh candidates who showed up, 67.20% were General, 5.09% were EWS, 17.5% were NC-OBC, 8.08% were SC, 2.12% were ST, and 0.41% were PwD (across categories).

9 transgender individuals, 1.86 lakh male candidates, and 1.07 lakh female candidates made up the 2.93 lakh candidates who appeared. Candidates can visit the IIM CAT official website for additional relevant information.

CAT 2024: What is the scorecard validity?

After the results are announced, the CAT 2024 scorecard will be valid for a year.

CAT 2024: Normalisation process

The scores of candidates will go through a normalization process in order to guarantee justice and fairness when comparing their achievements across many exam sessions. Location and scale variations in score distributions across various forms will be taken into account during the normalization procedure.

The scores will be further normalized across various sections after being normalized across various forms. For shortlisting purposes, the Scaled Scores acquired through this approach will be transformed into percentiles.