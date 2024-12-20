DU to introduce one-year PG course from 2026, proposal to be discussed soon

In line with the National Education Policy, Delhi University will introduce a one-year postgraduate programme starting in 2026.

The draft proposal will be discussed at the Academic Council meeting scheduled for December 27, according to the agenda to be tabled for the meeting.

Several changes have been incorporated into the plan, but some teachers have criticised the move, alleging it is being rushed for discussion.

DU has already implemented a four-year undergraduate programme, with the third semester currently underway.

Under this framework, students exiting after the first year receive a certificate, those leaving after the second year are awarded a diploma, and those completing three years obtain a degree. Students who complete the fourth year earn a degree with honours.

After three years, students can opt for a two-year PG course, while those completing four years can enrol in the one-year PG programme.

DU is now preparing to implement this system, with separate curricula being developed for one-year and two-year PG programmes.

Under the one-year PG programme, students will earn 22 credits per semester, totalling 44 credits for the degree. For the two-year course, students will earn 88 credits. According to UGC standards, the level for the two-year degree will be 6.5, while the one-year degree will be at level 7.