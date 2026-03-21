Assam Assembly elections: BJP expands list, announces 2 more candidates

The BJP on Saturday announced the names of two more candidates for the April 9 Assembly elections in Assam, fielding Krishna Saha from Dalgaon and Jiban Gogoi from Sissibargaon, party sources said.

On Thursday, the BJP released its first list of 88 candidates for Assam, fielding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari, and sitting BJP MP Hitendra Nath Goswami against state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat.

The Cabinet ministers who have been renominated from their seats include Ajanta Neog from Golaghat, Ranoj Pegu from Dhemaji (ST), Rupesh Gowala from Doomdooma, Binal Borah from Tingkhon, Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad (SC), Jayanta Malla Baruah from Nalbari, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Krishendu Paul from Patharkandi and Kaushik Rai from Lakhipur.