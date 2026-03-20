Himanta Biswa Sarma files nomination from Jalukbari assembly in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday filed nomination papers as a BJP candidate from the Jalukbari constituency.

He was accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, son Nandil Biswa Sarma and the BJP's Gauhati Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

The CM led a large procession before entering the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election for filing nomination papers.

The procession began from the Veterinary Field in Khanapara area heading to the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election office, around 5.6 kms away, with Himanta atop a vehicle, flanked by his wife, son and the BJP's Gauhati Lok Sabha MP.

Prior to setting out to file the papers, the chief minister sought the blessings of his mother Mrinalini Devi.

''Auspicious occasions should always begin with mother's blessings. Though I don't get to spend much time with her these days, her blessings always power me to continue serving Aai Asomi (mother Assam),'' Sarma said in a post on X. Despite heavy overnight and early morning rains, a huge crowd of people, mostly from his constituency, had gathered at the field since early morning. Sarma has represented Jalukbari under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency since 2001 and will bid to retain it for the sixth consecutive term in the forthcoming polls. He first contested this seat in 1996 as a Congress candidate, losing to late AGP leader Bhrigu Kumar Phukan by 17,000 votes but he wrested the seat from him in 2001, winning by a margin of 10,000 votes.