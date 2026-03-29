Kharge announces Congress' 'five guarantees' for poll-bound Assam

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced his party's "five guarantees" for poll-bound Assam, with a focus on women's welfare, healthcare for all, land rights and justice in the Zubeen Garg death case.

He also took a swipe at the BJP-led government in the state, accusing it of indulging in rampant corruption and working "to fill the coffers" of its leaders and their families.

Addressing a rally at Naoboicha in Lakhimpur district, Kharge listed the party's 'five guarantees', which include a monthly cash transfer to women, along with an additional Rs 50,000 assistance to women willing to set up or expand a business.

"Our transfer will be unconditional. It will not be like what the BJP government is doing, where women are asked to be members of their party," he said. The Congress, which is looking to wrest power from the BJP, pledged Rs 25 lakh cashless health insurance for all families, permanent land pattas for 10 lakh indigenous people and Rs 1,250 per month for senior citizens of the state. "We also pledge to ensure justice in the Zubeen Garg death case within 100 days if Congress comes to power," Kharge added. Alleging rampant corruption by the BJP-led government in the state, the Congress president claimed that even the family members of the party's leaders are involved in it. He claimed that the BJP was "using its 'double engine' in Assam to loot and fill the coffers of its leaders in Delhi".