AJSU Party chief unveils strategy for upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand

AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto on Monday unveiled the party's strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand, emphasising their commitment to resonate with people's sentiments in the state.

Mahto highlighted the prevailing discontent among people due to what he termed as erroneous policies and governance practices of the current coalition government over the past four-and-a-half years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He declared the party's resolve to amplify the voices of all segments of society against the incumbent administration.

He announced that June 22, the party's foundation day, would be commemorated as 'Balidan Diwas' across all 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand. Each segment will feature a video presentation highlighting the state's history and sacrifices leading to its formation.

Mahto outlined the party's roadmap leading up to the elections, including padyatras, youth gatherings, and recognition programmes for grassroots party workers.



ALSO READ: BJP leaders meet to discuss election strategy for Haryana Assembly polls

Regarding electoral alliances, Mahto confirmed that the AJSU Party will contest the assembly polls under the NDA banner in Jharkhand.

Previously, in alliance with the BJP, the parties contested all 14 parliamentary seats, with BJP fielding candidates in 13 and AJSU in one (Giridih). This collaboration resulted in BJP winning eight seats and AJSU securing one.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also begun its preparations for the upcoming assembly elections. BJP national president JP Nadda appointed election incharges and co-incharges for Jharkhand, along with Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was appointed as the election in-charge for Jharkhand, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma named as the co-incharge.