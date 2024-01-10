Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Andhra polls: EC committed to inducement-free elections, says CEC Kumar

Andhra polls: EC committed to inducement-free elections, says CEC Kumar

He said the EC team has met several political parties who have made several requests ranging from curbing of cash distribution to influencing votes and strict enforcement for inducement-free elections

Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India Vijayawada

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 6:18 PM IST
Asserting that the Election Commission is committed to conduct transparent and inducement-free polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday said instructions have been issued to officials to deal sternly with all offenders.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said the commission has emphasised and given clear and firm directions to election machinery and the entire bureaucracy to be impartial, transparent and accessible to all stakeholders.

He said the EC team has met several political parties who have made several requests ranging from curbing of cash distribution to influencing votes and strict enforcement for inducement-free elections.

"It is not that you take action against only the small handlers of the liquor, those who are carrying it. Go to the kingpins who are the organisers of crime. Similarly, there would be a strict watch on cash through banks, by the wallets, by the UPI, whatever mode it gets transported," he said.

All the airports including airstrips and helipads would be checked for all kinds of helicopter and air services on intelligence basis, he further said.

According to Kumar, Andhra Pradesh has a voter base of 4.07 crore out of which 2.07 are female electors.

He further said about 5.80 lakh voters are above 80 years of age and 1,174 are over 100 years old.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has 175 segments while there are 25 Lok Sabha seats.

In the run-up to the forthcoming Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission, led by CEC Kumar held discussions with various stakeholders during his two-day visit that ended today.

Topics :Andhra PradeshElection CommissionElections

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

