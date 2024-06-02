Business Standard
INDIA bloc to meet Election commission to discuss counting norms today

Opposition leaders will discuss counting norms with the ECI, and also ask them to ensure that the laid down procedures are followed

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Ahead of the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, a delegation of opposition INDIA bloc leaders will meet the full bench of Election Commission of India on Sunday.
Sources said the opposition leaders will discuss counting norms with the ECI, and also ask them to ensure that the laid down procedures are followed.
On Saturday, senior leaders of the INDIA bloc met in New Delhi to discuss their strategy for the counting day, even as the TMC and PDP skipped the meeting.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who presided over the meeting, said they would meet the ECI on Sunday "to discuss certain issues".
Opposition parties have asked their agents to monitor the process closely on the counting day on Tuesday, and ensure that form 17C, which contains the number of votes recorded at each polling station, is shared with them.

