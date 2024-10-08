Hopeful Assembly election results will be in our favour: Chirag Paswan

As the counting for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections got underway on Tuesday, Union Minister Chirag Paswan hoped that the results would be in favour of the BJP. "The BJP has worked hard in Jammu-Kashmir and Haryana and the public trusts BJP and PM Modi. I am hopeful that the results of the assembly elections will be in our favour," the Union Minister said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Meanwhile, the Congress office erupted in jubilation as supporters celebrated with dhol-nagada beats and energetic dance moves. Exuding confidence in the party's victory, the Congress workers said that the belief in the party's success is a result of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra initiatives, which advocate for farmers, women, and laborers while promoting inclusivity across all castes and religions and resonating well with the public.

Speaking to ANI, Congress worker Jagdish Sharma said, "I think the entire country is congratulating us. Even people from the BJP are congratulating us. This is the triumph of victory and defeat of lies. People like Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra, and his speaking up for farmers, women and labourers and pushing every caste and religion forward. We are winning Haryana and JK. People like Rahul Gandhi. The time is up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government"

In Jammu, Congress candidate from Bahu Assembly seat, TS Tony said that the Congress-NC alliance was all set to form the government.

"Congress-NC alliance is going to form the government with 2/3 majority. Earlier people trusted only statements. Now, all the lies are exposed...The people know everything now. This was the city of temples. BJP made it the city of liquors. They say that it is for revenue generation... The people are frustrated with the liquor and land mafia...They are exposed now. The public doesn't trust them anymore...BJP is murdering the democracy. The appointment of 5 MLAs had to be done by the elected government. Even the President does not have this power of direct appointment. How can the LG have this arbitrary power?" he said. (ANI)

The J-K assembly election for 90 constituencies was held over three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, respectively. Meanwhile, polling for the 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly ended on October 5.