Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / 'Caged parrot' Election Commission a sham, is favouring BJP, alleges Raut

'Caged parrot' Election Commission a sham, is favouring BJP, alleges Raut

Garnering votes by"bribing" the electorate is shocking and the ECI has shut its eyes, which is detrimental to democracy, Raut asserted

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Sanjay Raut (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 5:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Election Commission of India had become a caged parrot and a sham and was "practising double standards in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party".

In his weekly column 'Rokthok' in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut also accused the BJP of resorting to religious propaganda to "bribe" voters after losing ground in five states where Assembly polls are being held (in November).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Latching on to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Madhya Pradesh last week promising people of government-organised tours to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya if the BJP retains power, Raut said this was clearly campaigning on religious lines.

If such a statement had been made by a Congress leader, then the ECI, like the Enforcement Directorate, would have been at the doorstep with a "warrant", the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

Garnering votes by"bribing" the electorate is shocking and the ECI has shut its eyes, which is detrimental to democracy, Raut asserted.

The idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22.

"(Former chief election commissioner) T N Seshan, during his tenure, showed the poll body did not even have to roar, it just had to wiggle its tail and it would instill fear in all political parties. The Election Commission has become a sham," Raut said.

"Whatever has happened (during poll campaigning in five states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram)) has proved the Election Commission has become a caged parrot," Raut alleged.

When Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray sought votes for party candidate Ramesh Prabhu on the issue of Hindutva in the 1987 Vile Parle bypoll, his voting rights were revoked for six years, Raut pointed out. Sena MLAs Suryakant Mahadik, Ramakant Mayekar and Prabhu, who won the bypoll, were disqualified.

"They (BJP) managed the Election Commission and other constitutional bodies and fought the Hindutva battle," Raut alleged.

On Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) wrote to ECI over Shah's Ram Temple tour promise and sarcastically asked if the poll body had relaxed the model code of conduct.

In the letter, the Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the ECI of practising "double standards" in favour of the BJP.

Also Read

Assembly elections 2023: When will ECI announce poll dates for 5 states?

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

INDIA bloc's first Coordination Committee meeting in Delhi on Sep 13: Raut

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

Everything ready for 2-day opposition alliance meeting: Sanjay Raut

BJP has no policies, copied Congress' guarantees for agenda: Kharge

Telangana Assembly polls: Jobs, farmers and finances in Congress manifesto

Congress urges public to enthusiastically vote in Chhattisgarh, MP polls

PM Modi extends greetings to first-time voters in MP, urges record turnout

State elections: AAP knocks EC's door against BJP's 'poll code violations'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election CommissionBJPSanjay RautState assembly polls

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final Updates

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story