State elections: AAP knocks EC's door against BJP's 'poll code violations'

Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP, accusing of the alleged violations of the Electoral Laws Representation of Peoples Act 1951, India Penal Code 1860 and the Model Code of Conduct.

The party has sought swift action against BJP to "uphold the integrity of the election".

Also, Congress has submitted evidence in the form of CDs about the BJP's social media accounts to the Election Commission.

The Election Commission of India has prohibited the publication or publicizing of exit poll results from November 7 until November 30 evening in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

According to the poll body, the ban will remain in effect from 7 am on November 7 till 6:30 pm on November 30.

An exit poll is a survey that is conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps in assessing the support for political parties and their candidates.

The election dates for the five states are as follows: Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. These elections are crucial as they are taking place months before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner, nearly 16 crore voters are eligible to vote in these elections.