Congress urges public to enthusiastically vote in Chhattisgarh, MP polls

The Congress party is looking to remain in power in Chhattisgarh where in Madhya Pradesh, it hopes to oust the incumbent BJP government.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in Jabalpur, Friday. (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
The Congress on Friday appealed to voters in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to make the best use of their vote and elect a Congress government that has the trust of the poor, farmers, women and youth.

In an appeal to voters of Chhattisgarh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said they have to help maintain just governance, which is capable of providing development, progress and social security to the state.

"Our special welcome and congratulations to our young voters who are voting for the first time," he said.

"Strengthen democracy, keep the faith. Because It's a matter of pride, Chhattisgarhiya of self-respect!" Kharge said.

Voting is underway for 70 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh and the Congress is seeking to remain in power in the state.

In a separate appeal to voters in Madhya Pradesh, Kharge said people of the state will win today because they are united for change.

"We urge the youth who are voting for the first time to participate enthusiastically in this movement for change and vote.

"New venues of employment are waiting for you and you will be free from the recruitment scams of the state," Kharge said in his message to voters.

He said the valuable vote of our mothers and sisters will create a cycle of economic security for women, which will lead them on the path of self-reliance.

"Our farmers, farm labourer brothers and sisters, will get better prices for their crops and their loans will be waived off with their one vote," he said.

Our Dalits, tribals and people of backward communities will get rid of the daily atrocities and will become strong partners of development in the justice system, the Congress chief also said.

"The power of your one vote can provide important social security to students like financial assistance, right to health and drinking water and free insurance for treatment.

"....So raise your hand on the voting button, And exercise your democratic rights vigorously," he said.

"Madhya Pradesh will be victorious, Our country will become better," Kharge also said.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, "Congress storm is coming in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh - with a huge majority!"

"Come out of your homes, vote in large numbers today - and elect a Congress government that has the trust of the poor, farmers, women and youth," Gandhi said in his appeal to voters on X.

Topics :Madhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsChhattisgarh pollsIndian National CongressBharatiya Janata Partymallikarjun kharge

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

