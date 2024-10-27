Congress, BJP announce candidates for Nov 20 Kedarnath Assembly bypoll

The Congress and the BJP on Sunday announced their candidates for the November 20 Kedarnath assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand.

The Congress has named former MLA Manoj Rawat as its candidate while the ruling BJP has fielded Pradesh Mahila Morcha president Asha Nautiyal.

Nautiyal was elected from the seat in 2002 and 2007 on a BJP ticket.

A former journalist, Manoj Rawat won from Kedarnath in 2017. He lost to the BJP's Shaila Rani Rawat in the 2022 polls.

The bypoll, the result of which will be declared on November 23, was necessitated by Shaila Rani Rawat's death in July.