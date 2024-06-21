Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / EC begins updating electoral rolls for Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, J-K

EC begins updating electoral rolls for Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, J-K

The term of the existing legislative assemblies in the three states are going to end on November 3, November 26 and January 5, 2025 respectively

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
The Election Commission on Friday said it has initiated preparations for forthcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 1:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission on Friday said it has initiated preparations for forthcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand with updation of electoral rolls in these states.

July 1, 2024 will be the qualifying date.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For the just-held Lok Sabha polls, the voters list was updated with January 1 as the qualifying date.

Qualifying date helps establish number of voters on a given date in a state or in the country.

The term of the existing legislative assemblies in the three states are going to end on November 3, November 26 and January 5, 2025 respectively and elections to these legislative assemblies are required to be conducted before the completion of their terms.

Besides, assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are also to be conducted for constituting a new house after delimitation of constituencies, the EC said.

"Witnessing the huge participation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Commission has also directed for the updation of electoral rolls in the UT with July 1, 2024 as the qualifying date," the poll authority said.

Also Read

Fresh encounter in J-K, 4 terrorists hiding in upper Doda: Police. Updates

Exit polls: Will farmers' anger reflect in results in Haryana, and Punjab?

Assembly polls in J&K to be held after Lok Sabha election: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Nine counting centres set up for five Lok Sabha seats in J&K, one in Delhi

IAF airlifts over 700 stranded passengers between Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

Shiv Sena should get 100 seats to contest in Maharashtra polls: Leader

Bypolls to 5 legislative council vacancies in 4 states on July 12

AJSU Party chief unveils strategy for upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand

BJP leaders meet to discuss election strategy for Haryana Assembly polls

BJP declares name of candidates for by-polls to 4 Assembly seats in Bengal

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection CommissionElection CommissionersAssembly pollsMaharashtraJammu and KashmirHaryana

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story